SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season of gift-giving, but if you’re thinking about getting a puppy as a Christmas present, you may want to think twice. According to data from Veterinarians.org, Texas ranks No. 2 when it comes to states with the most puppy scams. The website compiled data from the Better Business Bureau along with population data from Statista Research Department to determine their rankings.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO