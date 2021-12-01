ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Abortion Rights Advocates In Lower Manhattan Voice Concerns Over Roe V. Wade Future

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Abortion rights advocates gathered Wednesday in Lower Manhattan to voice concerns over the future of Roe v. Wade. Wednesday morning, the...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Seattle Times

The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what happens

The Supreme Court may deliver a dramatic change to abortion jurisprudence in Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — potentially allowing states to radically change access to the procedure. While it's difficult to predict outcomes, observers have suggested the court's conservative majority will strike down decades of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Government
Fox News

Stephen Colbert declares 'we don't live in a democracy' as right-leaning SCOTUS considers abortion case

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert offered a grim assessment of the landmark abortion case that was brought in front of the Supreme Court this week. Colbert began his monologue Thursday by knocking the "slightly less-trusted body" over concerns among the left that the lawsuit brought against Mississippi's abortion cut-off of 15 weeks into the pregnancy can result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade with a conservative-leaning court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

From Washington: The Future Of Roe V. Wade

On Thursday, The Supreme Court heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Scott Stewart, Mississippi’s Solicitor General addressed the high court to make the case for his state’s 15-week abortion ban. Dobbs is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Fox News @Night anchor and FOX’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Shannon Bream, breaks down the case.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
COLORADO STATE
Sun-Journal

Kavanaugh, who reassured Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade was settled law, signals openness to overturning abortion decision

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday repeatedly indicated he would be open to overturning “settled law,” including Roe v. Wade, citing a long list of past Supreme Court cases that had been ruled against precedent. Those cases, Kavanaugh said, included Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lifehacker

How to Fight the Oncoming Destruction of Roe v. Wade and Abortion Rights

Watching this all unfold, many of us are left feeling hopeless, powerless, and/or full of unbridled rage. The Supreme Court is likely to deliver a decision on the Mississippi case next summer. In the meantime, one easy and crucial thing you can do right now is donate to reproductive justice advocacy groups. Here are more ways you can help fight against the oncoming destruction of abortion rights, and how to (relatively) take care of your mental wellbeing in the process.
ADVOCACY

