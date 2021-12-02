A Report On Violence Against Refugees

A former top D.C. National Guard official has accused two U.S. Army bosses of lying about what he alleges was an optics-driven decision to delay calling in the National Guard to deal with the Capitol insurrection rioters, and then trying to shift the blame onto the Guard itself. In a 36-page memo leaked to Politico, Col. Earl Matthews, called Gen. Charles Flynn, deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff, “absolute and unmitigated liars,” who were making a “Stalinist” effort to rewrite the history of the military’s response to the events of January 6. Matthews says they failed to act decisively on the deployment of the National Guard and have subsequently lied about that to Congress.

MILITARY ・ 5 HOURS AGO