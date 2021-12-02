ArtReview Has Released the 2021 Power 100

Olivier is an artist and songwriter with a passion for creating one-of-a-kind music that blurs the lines between the edge of modern melodic beats and the melodies of soulful indie pop, With his most recent release, “whereareyou?”, Olivier managed to explore some rewarding new ideas, leading to a very innovative, yet extremely appealing blend of sound. Imagine a lovechild between Sujan Steven’s delicate approach to vocals and Juice WRLD’s melodic beats, and you can get close to understanding how innovative and unique Olivier’s sound truly is. The song kicks off with a very dynamic introduction, which serves to set the mood for what is about to happen. Later, the track delves into a really lush and melodic arrangement, which still has a lot of energy.

