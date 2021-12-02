ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

ArtReview Has Released the 2021 Power 100

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the year closes to an end and everyone is sharing their Spotify Wrapped 2021, ArtReview has published their latest Power 100. The most striking, but not at all surprising part of the list is that ERC-721, the technical term for...

hypebeast.com

extratv

Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Virgil Abloh, the designer who for the past three years was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and who was the CEO of Off-White, has died after a secret cancer battle. He was 41. The official LV Twitter made the crushing announcement on Sunday, writing, "LVMH, Louis Vuitton...
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

North West Had the Most Fire 'Fit at Virgil Abloh's Last Show

On November 28 news broke of cutting-edge designer Virgil Abloh's death from cancer at 41, just days before he was set to present his Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Louis Vuitton at an uptempo Miami-based show. Vuitton and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, decided to still present the collection as planned, presenting it under the title “Virgil was here.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
premierguitar.com

Dunlop Releases the MXR Tom Morello Power 50 Overdrive

Tom Morello's signature amp and speaker voice are recreated in pedal form with the release of the MXR Tom Morello Power 50 Overdrive. Coming off the heels of the popular Cry Baby Tom Morello Wah, Dunlop and Tom Morello have once again collaborated to create the MXR Power 50 Overdrive. For more than 30 years, the key component of Tom Morello’s sonic voice has been his amp setup. The MXR Power 50 Overdrive captures the sound and functionality of that setup for use with any rig.
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

French Montana Leaks A Rare NFT Featuring Jean-Michel Basquiat

In conjunction with Triller Gallery’s ‘OUR FRIEND, JEAN’ exhibition at Art Basel Miami. Hours before the big unveiling at Art Basel, a highly anticipated OUR FRIEND, JEAN Basquiat photograph NFT has been leaked by French Montana, who is performing at the Triller drop party tonight. This NFT reveals intimate photographs of Basquiat taken by Alexis Adler and Al Diaz, along with nine more images that will be auctioned tonight on TrillerNFTS.com.
MONTANA STATE
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Fresh off the back of week 58’s YEEZY, Gucci and Hèrmes offering, HBX Archives returns with its latest array of rare finds from the world of streetwear, with stand-out pieces arriving courtesy of BAPE,. and. . Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Joya Studio Teases Upcoming Candle Collaboration with Minions

Joya Studio, a Brooklyn-based design practice known for its artful take on candles, has taken to Instagram to tease an upcoming collaboration with the Minions. To celebrate the upcoming movie Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, which releases in 2022, different creatives around the world have been invited to reimagine the iconic yellow troublemakers for a series of capsule collections. This latest partnership will blend the worlds of handcrafted design with the irreverent presence of the characters.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Roddy Ricch Hops on Gunna and Future's "Too Easy" Remix

Roddy Ricch has joined Gunna and Future on a remix of their Wheezy-produced, collaborative track “Too Easy.”. The original song was released back in September and landed at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Ricch, whose sophomore album is slated to debut later this month, adds some fresh bars to the track, rapping about his Rolls-Royce and his extensive jewelry collection.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

NANZUKA Curates "Mickey Mouse Now and Future" Exhibition

On view at Tokyo’s Parco Museum. In conjunction with The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd., NANZUKA has curated an exhibition titled “Mickey Mouse Now and Future.”. The show brings together an international cast of artists who share an equal affinity for Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse character. “When I was a child, I watched Walt Disney’s animation film, Steamboat Willie, at a small movie theater near Meguro station,” said Keiichi Tanaami, one of the exhibiting artists. “After returning home, I colored in these sketches of Mickey, and when I put them up all around my room I was overcome by a great sense of satisfaction that simply made me want to get up and dance about,” the artist added.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Off-White Stores Around the World Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh

Off-White stores around the world including London, Hong Kong, Paris, Seoul, Miami, New York, and Tokyo have removed the merchandise off their shelves to make room for floral installations in memory of their founder and CEO Virgil Abloh. “In a world where kindness is rare, where hierarchies still carry weight...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Mach-Hommy Closes 2021 With New Album 'Balens Cho'

Mach-Hommy is closing out 2021 with his newest full-length effort, Balens Cho. Clocking in at approximately 25 minutes, the 13-track record features guest appearances from Tha God Fahim and AA Rashid, along with production from the likes of Ras G, Nicholas Craven, Conductor Williams, Fortes, and Messiah Musik. Balens Cho, which translates to “hot candles” in Kreyol, takes listeners on a journey exploring Haiti from Mach-Hommy’s perspective, as well as allows audiences to understand the artist’s motivation to build a technology-focused school for Haitian youth.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Fans Think Grimes' New Track "Player of Games" Could be About Elon Musk

After releasing a song back in October expressing her sentiments towards privacy and personal space after splitting with Elon Musk, Grimes is back again with a new track titled “Player of Games.”. Released as a lyric video — directed by Anton Tammi with graphics by Aleksi Tammi — the song...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Little Simz, Dave and Ghetts Claim Top Prizes at 2021 MOBO Awards

Dave, Little Simz and Ghetts picked up top prizes at last night’s MOBO Awards, in what was the first live version of the event since 2017. The MOBOs, which is an annual British music award presentation which honors achievements in “music of black origin”, took a two-year break in 2017, before a virtual ceremony was held last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
CNN

Op-ed: Virgil Abloh dissolved 'barriers of entry' with joy and optimism

Op-ed: Virgil Abloh dissolved 'barriers of entry' with joy and optimism. Dr Samuel Ross is a fashion and product designer and the founder of a A-Cold-Wall*. He was Virgil Abloh's first design assistant. Here, Ross writes about the late designer's role as a mentor. Abloh, head of menswear for Louis Vuitton, founder of Off-White and a recently appointed visiting professor at the Royal College of Art, died of a rare form of cancer on November 28, 2021. He was 41. All opinions expressed are the writer's own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Pharmacy Hangout, Courtesy of Prada Mode and Damien Hirst

Prada Mode has finally touched down in Moscow. The sixth installment of the roving members club, introduced by the luxury fashion house in 2018, was held in the Russian capital on Dec. 3 and 4, after being postponed once due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. It...
ENTERTAINMENT

