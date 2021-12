CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Six people are in the hospital after the Chester police say they were hit by a car while leaving a church Saturday night. This happened in the 400 block of East 10th Street near Upland Street. Police told CBS3 the victims were leaving the Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia church when they were hit. One of the victims is a teenaged female. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts learned from eyewitnesses the church was gathered to welcome a new pastor when the incident happened. BREAKING: Chester Police confirm 6 people were hit by a car while exiting church services at 400 E....

CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO