A dirge for 24 Hour Fitness

Ok. Breath. Open your eyes. Take the blanket off. I wake up and take out my retainer and feel the excess saliva fall to my chin as I put it in its holder. I sit up and feel the bed move. I twinkle my toes in my soft throw blanket wishing I could go back under it. Finally, I step off the bed, but my feet get a sudden pulse to them as if they were asleep too. I stretch as I walk to the bathroom. I push open the door and it squeaks. I take a mental reminder I need to fix that. My eyes stay closed when I go to the bathroom. I just hear my pee in the background. My dog comes to visit me of course while I’m peeing. She rubs against my leg to say hi. I get up and feel my pants slide back up my leg. I turn on the water to wash my hands. I use cold water to wake me. I don’t dry my hands. I use my wet clean hands to clean my eyes. I then brush my semi wet hair from the shower the night before. I smell the moisture shampoo in the scent of vanilla that I put into my hair. I turn on my straightener and the light glows in the dark. I then remember to turn the light on. I walk over to the light holding the brush in my hair. I pull out my clip and decide I don’t feel like straightening my hair. I turn it off, so I don’t forget. I then grab the clothes I picked out the night before. I first put on my underwear. Then my bra. Looking into the mirror, “I hate my body”. My hands are still numb, so the bra is difficult to put on. Then I grab my pants. I step into the left leg first, then the right. I bring it up slowly because I’m tired. My shirt seems so far away as I reach for it. I finally put it on and then sit on my computer chair and contemplate what shoes I wear that day. My socks annoy my toes as I walk in my sneakers. I then look in the mirror and see a tired dressed person who needs to brush her teeth. It’s 7:00am, I have to go. I look into the mirror one last time before I go, “I’ll look pretty tomorrow I guess.”

