Loomis, CA

How much did it cost to buy a home in Loomis, California in the last week?

By Sac Bee Bot
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median price per square foot for a home in Loomis decreased in November to $360. That’s $19 more than the Placer County median. In October, the median price per...

Sacramento Bee

What are the most expensive homes sold in Loomis in the last week?

A house in Loomis that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Loomis in November. In total, 19 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $686,816. The average price per square foot ended up at $317.
