Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King went down with a broken ankle in the second week of the 2021 football season and at the time there were widespread reports that he would be back on the field approximately eight weeks (give or take a week either way) from that date. That put King's return sometime in November for A&M's stretch run which included key games versus Auburn, Ole Miss, and LSU.

