U.S. Rep Peter DeFazio will retire after more than three decades representing southwest Oregon in Congress. DeFazio, 74, is the state’s senior representative and chairs the influential House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, where he played a key role in shaping a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill signed in November. “It’s time for me to […] The post U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio will retire appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO