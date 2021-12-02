Historic House Holiday Tours Return to Fairmount Park

Proceeds to support New York-Based Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. WEST CHESTER, PA — The student-led University Theatre group at West Chester University is busily planning their 22nd annual benefit event to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, a New York-based non-profit that provides services to those living with AIDS and HIV. Performances are staged in the Mainstage Theatre at the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts, 2 E. Rosedale Ave., West Chester. Performances are Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11, at 7: 30 p.m., and Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12, at 2 p.m. General Admission tickets are $12 ($10 for students and faculty members with I.D.) and are available at the door or soon at www.wcupatix.com.

