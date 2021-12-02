ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan moves to 2nd in CFP rankings; coachless Irish 6th

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTvYC_0dBgfjWL00

DALLAS (AP) — Michigan moved up to No. 2 Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, joining Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati in the top four heading into conference championship weekend.

Oklahoma State is fifth going into the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 9 Baylor, and Notre Dame is sixth with no games left and no head coach.

Brian Kelly left the Fighting Irish and was introduced as the new coach at LSU on Tuesday, three days after independent Notre Dame finished its season 11-1.

Selection committee chairman Gary Barta, who is Iowa’s athletic director, noted selection protocol requires the committee to consider the unavailability of players and coaches and how that could affect a team’s performance in the postseason.

Losing Kelly had no impact on this week’s ranking for Notre Dame because the committee does not project ahead into the postseason until all games are finished.

“And each of the 13 members can weigh that the way they want to weigh it, compared to head-to-head competition and common opponents and all the other things we evaluate,” Barta said.

Georgia was first, as it has been for every selection committee ranking so far, and Michigan climbed to No. 2 after it beat last week’s No. 2, Ohio State. The Wolverines play 13th-ranked Iowa in the Big Ten title game.

Alabama will be third going into the Southeastern Conference championship game with Georgia, and Cincinnati is fourth heading into its American Athletic Conference championship against Houston, which is 21st in the committee’s rankings.

The playoff field will be set Sunday. The top four teams will play in the Orange and Cotton bowls on Dec. 31. The College Football Playoff national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

The penultimate rankings come the day before the conference commissioners who manage the playoff meet in Dallas for a pivotal gathering.

The management committee — comprised of the commissioners of the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame’s athletic director — has a self-imposed deadline to agree on how to expand the playoff.

The commissioners have been debating whether to triple the playoff field to 12 teams. For a new model to be in place by the 2024 season, a format would have to be approved by the CFP oversight committee of university presidents and chancellors by mid-January.

If the management committee cannot come to a consensus on the the size of the field at this meeting, it is likely that the soonest expansion could happen would be the 2026 season, after the current television rights contract with ESPN expires.

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock has said multiple times a plan needs to be agreed upon and approved by January for early expansion to be feasible.

For now, though, the field is four and heading into conference championship weekend, the contenders appear to be down to six teams.

Here are their most direct paths to the playoff:

— Georgia (12-0). The Bulldogs look like a lock no matter what happens in the SEC championship game

— Michigan (11-1). Win and in.

— Alabama (11-1). Win and in, but could a close loss to the Bulldogs make the Tide the first team with two losses to make the field of four? Just how close would Alabama have to keep it?

— Cincinnati (12-0) is trying to become the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to make the playoff. Will staying undefeated be enough to keep the Bearcats from being passed by the team right behind them? There is no precedent here. No so-called Group of Five conference team has ever been close to playoff position entering championship weekend.

— Oklahoma State (11-1). The Cowboys are well positioned to benefit from any slip-ups in front of them.

The only time a 12-1 Power Five conference champion was left out of the CFP was in 2018, when Ohio State finished sixth in the committee’s final ranking behind two unbeaten P5 champs, unbeaten Notre Dame, 12-1 Big 12 champ Oklahoma and Georgia, which was 11-2 after losing by a touchdown to Alabama in the SEC title game.

Can Oklahoma State pass Cincinnati if both win Saturday?

— Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish need help and now have to also consider if the committee would dock them for not having a head coach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Barta
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart said about Alabama after Georgia's loss to Tide

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had a frustrating game in the SEC Championship loss to Alabama. After going up 10-0 in the first half, it was all Alabama in the second quarter and second half. Alabama ended up beating Georgia 41-24, as Bryce Young carved up Georgia’s dominant defense for 4 total touchdowns and likely sealed up the Heisman Trophy.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#American Football#Ap#Oklahoma State#Baylor#Notre Dame#Irish#Lsu#Ohio State#Wolverines
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Blunt Response To Michigan Assistant’s Comment

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked on Sunday about the postgame comments from a Michigan Wolverines assistant coach following last week’s game. The Wolverines topped the Buckeyes, 42-27, in The Game in Ann Arbor at the end of November. Following the game, Michigan assistant coach Josh Gattis...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy