ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

State amassed $1.7M from sports, online bets in October

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut collected about $1.7 million during its first partial month of legalized online gambling and sports wagering, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday.

The figures represent the state’s share of revenues collected Oct. 12-31.

Roughly $1.2 million came from the state’s portion of online casino gambling revenues generated by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, while approximately $513,000 came from sports betting revenues generated by the tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

The money will be deposited into the state’s general fund.

Under the state’s new legalized system, Connecticut collects 13.75% of gross gambling revenue from sports wagering, and 18% from online casino gambling until 2026, when the rate increases to 20%. The state does not receive any payments on sports wagers placed at the southeastern Connecticut casinos owned by the two tribes, which currently have opened temporary sports book facilities.

The nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis has projected that Connecticut could receive a total of nearly $30 million in revenue from sports betting and online casino gambling in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Lamont said the state is “off to a great start.” His spokesman Max Reiss said the administration expects revenues will grow as more people understand how the new marketplace works.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Federal judge rules against online sports betting in Florida

A federal judge ruled late Monday that a new compact between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe authorizing online and mobile sports betting violates the Indian Gaming Regulation Act (IGRA). Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe agreed to a 30-year compact in the spring that permitted...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Florida online sports betting loses big in court

Sports betting in Florida has been dealt a major blow. A federal judge’s late-night decision Monday halted sports betting statewide. In an agreement earlier this year, the Seminole Tribe said it would pay the state of Florida $2.5 billion in exchange for control over sports betting. PREVIOUS STORY: Sports betting...
FLORIDA STATE
gamingintelligence.com

New Hampshire sports betting wagers hit $98.2m in record October

New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market soared to a new record high in October as total handle increased by 109 per cent compared to last year. October’s handle of $98.2m was up 44 per cent versus the previous monthly high set in September by the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings.
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
cleveland19.com

Is Ohio losing out on a windfall of revenue from sports betting?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Could Ohio hit the jackpot if it legalizes sports betting?. Just days away from the big Ohio State-Michigan game, you’ll have to cross state lines if you want to make your bet on a win for the Buckeyes. 19 Investigates found Ohio is losing money to...
OHIO STATE
TheWrap

How Online Betting Is Fueling the Growth of Sports Media

Fans are hungry for more content and companies are hungry for more consolidation. The popularity of sports betting could pave the way for more media consolidation as fans crave more betting apps and sports-related content to help them place their bets. There has already been an increase in activities in...
NFL
The Game Haus

The US Online Sports Betting Market in the Regulated Era

Globally, the sports betting market is one of the fastest-growing sectors. The United States happens to be among the key regions where the activity continues to gain the attention of consumers. This is even truer now thanks to the legal and regulated sports betting market the residents of the country have been enjoying for the past few years.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
CBS Sports

Nevada sets state record with $1.1 billion in sports bets handled in October

Nevada's sports betting market handled $1.1 billion in bets this past October, the Nevada Gaming Control Board announced Tuesday. It's the first month above $1 billion in Nevada history and far above its previous record of $786.5 million from September. The state's $1.1 billion in sports betting is 66.8% higher...
NEVADA STATE
New Haven Register

Dan Haar: State collects $1.7 million in first weeks of online gaming and sports bets

The numbers are in for the first month of online gambling and sports wagering in Connecticut, and it’s too soon to know how the industry is shaping up. Connecticut’s tax coffers gained a total of $1.7 million in the partial month of betting under the new system, on a total of $366 million in wagers. As expected, casino games online were a lot bigger than sports betting, even though sports gloms the headlines.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Virginia GGR dips whilst sports betting ‘skyrocketed’ to a state record

October saw grossing gaming revenue in Virginia fail to beat its record set the month prior as it slipped by 2.5 per cent. Falling from $30.9m to $30.2m, the slight dip comes after Virginia’s sports betting volume skyrocketed to a state record in the same month, citing five weekends of football being the driver for catapulting wagers to more than $427m.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Online Gambling#Online Casino#Connecticut Lottery#Southeastern Connecticut#Ap#The Mashantucket Pequot#Office Of Fiscal Analysis
Urban Milwaukee

Legal Sports Betting Comes to State

It’s been more than a decade since Louise Cornelius signed on as general manager of gaming at Oneida Casino. Legal sports betting was always something she hoped to offer. “I didn’t think it was going to come to life,” she said. But now it’s a reality after more than five years of planning.
GAMBLING
10NEWS

Seminole Tribe suspends Florida online sports betting app

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole Tribe of Florida has shut down its online sports betting app after being dealt its latest legal defeat in a case that has halted a massive expansion of gambling throughout Florida. The Tribe on Saturday said it will temporarily stop taking bets on its...
FLORIDA STATE
The Bulletin

Connecticut pulled in about $1.7 million in first month of online gambling and sports bets

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut collected about $1.7 million during its first partial month of legalized online gambling and sports wagering, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday. Roughly $1.2 million came from the state’s portion of online casino gambling revenues generated by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, while approximately $513,000...
CONNECTICUT STATE
njbmagazine.com

Sports Betting and NJ’s Record-setting Online Gaming Industry

Online gambling was launched in New Jersey in 2013, and has since enjoyed tremendous success and growth over the past eight years. In 2018, the industry was taken to the next level with the legalization of sports betting, which has vaulted the Garden State to the top of the food chain when it comes to online gaming as a whole.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
gamingintelligence.com

Mississippi sports betting handle hits record $83.5m in October

Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market posted a new record high in October as total handle surpassed $83.5m. Total sports wagers at the state’s 26 licensed casinos increased by 36 per cent year-on-year, with American football generating $45.8m in wagers, ahead of baseball’s $6.7m and basketball’s $5.5m. Other sports contributed wagers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Seminole Tribe facing uphill legal battle for online sports betting

The legal fight over sports betting in Florida is intensifying. The Seminole Tribe of Florida is asking a federal judge to put a hold on the ruling that throws out the gambling compact that allows sports betting apps. While no move has been made, the gambling app is still operating...
GAMBLING
saturdaydownsouth.com

Gaming Compact and Florida Online Sports Betting Thrown Out By U.S. District Judge

Florida online sports betting and the much-debated gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe are both dead. In a worst-case scenario for the state and the Seminole Tribe, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich released an opinion late Monday evening that effectively threw out the entire 30-year Florida gaming compact after determining it violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA).
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy