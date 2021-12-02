ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama gunfire: Suspect, deputy killed; another deputy hurt

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

YELLOW BLUFF, Ala. (AP) — A suspect and a sheriff’s deputy are dead after a domestic call in Alabama erupted in gunfire Wednesday, authorities said, adding another deputy was injured.

The shooting broke out shortly before 5 p.m. in the town of Yellow Bluff in Wilcox County, the county district attorney, Michael Jackson, told news outlets.

The district attorney initially said a deputy and a chief deputy were injured in the confrontation, but he later told The Associated Press in a text message that one of the officers had died.

Jackson said the deputies were responding to a domestic call when a woman ran out of a home. He said a man followed her, firing shots and that one of the deputies was struck in the neck.

The other deputy’s injuries weren’t clear, but both had been airlifted to hospitals.

Jackson identified the deceased deputy as Madison Nicholson and said the suspect who died was Billy Bizzell. He did not immediately identify the injured deputy.

The district attorney said he was unsure if Bizzell’s death was the result of a self-inflicted wound or if he had been shot by either of the deputies.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police investigate fatal shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A man has been shot and killed in Lawrence, authorities said. Officers responded to Crosby Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired, police said in a statement posted on social media. Responding units found the victim with an apparent gun shot wound.
LAWRENCE, MA
The Associated Press

Patrol: 2 14-year-olds killed, other injured in Kansas crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two 14-year-olds died and three other teens were injured in a crash in Manhattan over the weekend, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened Sunday afternoon, when a sport utility vehicle heading east on Kansas Highway 18 crashed into a concrete bridge pillar and burst into flames, according to television station KSNT.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yellow Bluff, AL
Wilcox County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Wilcox County, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
Yellow Bluff, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
The Associated Press

3 firefighters injured, rescued from Minneapolis home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three firefighters were injured and had to be rescued from a burning home in Minneapolis. Crews responded to the fire shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. A neighbor called 911 after spotting the fire in the back of the single-family home and went over to knock on the door as the residents “were unaware that their home was on fire,” Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen said. All four people in the house fled to safety.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy