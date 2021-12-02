ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Prosecutor: No charges in Blue Jackets goalie Kivlenieks’ fireworks death

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnKQK_0dBgfBhl00

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — No criminal charges will be filed in the fireworks-related death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks at a Detroit-area home during a July 4 celebration, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

The death has officially been ruled accidental , and the case is now closed, the office said.

Blue Jackets pay tribute to Matiss Kivlenieks before season opener

The accident occurred Sunday, July 4, at the Novi home of Manny Legace, who was Kivlenieks’ goalie coach with Columbus.

Kivlenieks, 24, died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Police have said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Blue Jackets establishes memorial fund in honor of Matiss Kivlenieks

Kivlenieks most recently represented Latvia this spring at the world hockey championship in which he played four games. This past season, he played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

A native of Riga, Latvia, Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in May 2017 and played eight games for the club overall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus snaps 4-game skid, Blue Jackets rally to beat San Jose 6-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Boqvist scored twice, Andrew Peeke added two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 come-from-behind win over the San Jose Sharks. Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslevic, and Alexandre Texier also scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots as Columbus won its fourth […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Ovechkin scores 750th career goal, Capitals beat Columbus 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 20th goal of the season and the 750th of his NHL career to help the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 Saturday night and snap a two-game skid. Ovechkin became the second-fastest player to reach the 750-goal mark, doing so in his 1,222nd regular-season game. Wayne […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

WWE Monday Night RAW returning to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — WWE Monday Night Raw will be returning to Columbus early in 2022.   The show will be headed to Nationwide Arena, Feb. 28, and feature WWE Champion Big E versus Kevin Owens versus Seth Rollins versus Bobby Lashley.   Other matches include Bianca Belair versus RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW tag team Champions RK-Bro.   Tickets […]
WWE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit by stray bullet shot into Columbus bedroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering from a minor injury after a stray bullet shot through her bedroom wall Saturday night in Columbus. At 10:39 p.m., Columbus police said, a man was trying to shoot another man behind an abandoned house next the Wyton Court and Binbrook Road intersection in the city’s Linwood […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Novi, MI
Sports
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Novi, MI
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Grand Prize Vax-2-School winners announced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The final set of 30 winners in Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship drawing were announced Friday afternoon, with the grand prize winners announced at 7:30 p.m.. Today’s grand prize winners, who have each received $100,000 scholarships, are listed in alphabetical order below:  Audrey Bird, Brecksville  Rinoa Chech, Canton  Avery Lagory, Cleves  Widnelson Miller, Delphos  […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Barbershops discuss indictment in Goodson Jr. death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Thursday, barbershops across Columbus were filled with conversations about Jason Meade’s indictment for shooting and killing Casey Goodson Jr. “Some of the cops get indicted but it’s just like…what’s going to be the verdict, the sentence, you know what I mean?” said Terrance Snell, a barber at Blenderz. “It’s about time,” said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident on Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One person is dead and two others injured in a three-vehicle collision on Roberts Road Thursday evening at 7:09 p.m. The decedent was pronounced at Doctors Hospital West, and two others were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. One person was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. Police closed the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy