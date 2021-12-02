ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021’s Been Very Good To Biglaw

By Kathryn Rubino
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!

Warren Buffett's business partner kicked himself for making a multibillion-dollar error —and explained how he avoids repeating mistakes

Warren Buffett's 97-year-old business partner explained why he welcomes market panic, reflected on one of the pair's best investments, and recalled how he personally missed out on a multibillion-dollar windfall during a recent episode of the "Think With Pinker" podcast. Charlie Munger, the vice-chairman of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, also...
It’s Getting Expensive In-House…

Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat and Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security. You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
Stat Of The Week: In-House Salaries Rise

Biglaw Bonus Blowout is well underway. But for corporate counsel, reliable compensation benchmarks are much harder to find. In the coming week, we’ll be launching our 2021 In-House Compensation Report, which draws on surveys of over 1,000 in-house attorneys over the course of the year. The first great step to...
‘We Like Our Inventory Position,’ Hibbett CEO Says as Analyst Voices Vietnam Concern

Though BofA Securities cited Vietnam-related headwinds when it downgraded Hibbett Thursday, the company itself is projecting confidence. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Sometimes Bonus News Isn’t A Good Thing

What American multinational insurance corporation came under fire in 2010 when it announced it would hand out $100 million in bonuses?. The first great step to being hired by prospective clients is setting your law firm up for success with a positive online presence.
Biglaw Firm Spreads A Little Love — By That We Mean Money — This Bonus Season

The latest firm to announce their year-end bonus scale is Hogan Lovells, a firm that took in $2,308,401,000 in gross revenue last year, making it 9th on the Am Law 100. As is becoming increasingly common, the firm is matching the enhanced bonus structure revealed by Cravath last week. The bonuses will range from $20,000 to $115,000, depending on seniority.
Kirkland Shortens Partnership Track… Will Anyone Else Follow?

The partnership track that defined the industry for decades put associates up after eight years. Despite Biglaw quietly pushing out that timeframe over the last several years, its vestigial impact remains in the salary and bonus charts that top off after eight years before dropping senior associates into the twilight realm of “Class of 2014+.” Kirkland isn’t ready to return to Biglaw’s glory days, but it’s hoping to shake things up by pulling back from the 10 or more year tracks that firms have increasingly adopted.
Thanks To Our Wonderful Advertisers

We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in the Breaking Media network, please download our media kits or email advertising. Steps for lawyers and legal teams to achieve continuous compliance...
Post-Thanksgiving Indigestion?

Given the ginormous expansion and size of Biglaw firms: is it possible that they have gotten too big? I ask because several ginormous (albeit nonlawyer) companies are slimming down post-COVID. Whatever weight was gained in the pre-COVID years is now seen as a liability, rather than an asset. So, GE...
Consider The Three S’s

As the year comes to an end, it is a natural time for some pause and reflection. Beyond reviewing and reflecting on everything you may have accomplished and updating your “done list” in anticipation of pending performance reviews and proving your value, it may also be a good time to consider the three S’s: Stop, Start, and Smart, whether you do this as an individual or with your legal team.
Stocks Are Bouncing on Very Good Breadth

Yesterday's worries have been set aside this morning, and stocks are bouncing on very good breadth. There are 6400 advancers to 1500 decliners, and the number of new 12-month lows is sharply lower with less than 100. The pockets of strong momentum are still quite sedate, with only a couple dozen names up more than 10%, but the longer this action lasts, the more confidence will build.
Millennial Attorneys Are Working Too Much (According To Them)

Imagine if timekeeping, billing, and invoicing were easy and integrated into the same system you use every day to manage your cases. Sound too good…. Hint: They currently work a median of 2,250 hours, but according to the survey, that’s too much. Attend this program to hear an expert faculty...
