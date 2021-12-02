ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bXm1_0dBgejU800
FILE - A man walks through a deserted part of Johannesburg's OR Tambo's airport, South Africa, Monday Nov. 29, 2021. As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it's footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Federal health officials are requiring airlines to gather contact-tracing information on passengers heading to the U.S. who have been in southern Africa in the previous two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that it issued the latest requirement “to prevent the importation and spread of a communicable disease of public health importance.”

The directive follows President Joe Biden’s order that bars most foreign nationals from entering the U.S. if they have been in southern Africa, where the omicron variant of COVID-19 was first reported. The ban does not apply to American citizens or permanent U.S. residents who have been in those countries, although they must show evidence of a negative test for COVID-19.

Under the CDC order, which was obtained by The Associated Press, airlines will be required to keep information on those passengers for 30 days and give it to the CDC within 24 hours of a request by the health agency.

The information includes a passenger’s full name and date of birth, where they will be staying in the U.S., an email address they check regularly, and main and secondary phone numbers. Airlines will also have to provide the passenger’s flight number, the departure and arrival cities, and their seat number.

The directive, which started with flights on Monday, covers travelers who have recently been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe.

So far, United Airlines is maintaining its schedule of five flights a week between Newark, New Jersey, and Johannesburg, South Africa, and planned to resume flights to Cape Town on Wednesday. A spokeswoman said United was following all government requirements for international travel including contact-tracing information.

Delta Air Lines flies three times a week between its home in Atlanta and Johannesburg and, like United, says it has no plans to alter its schedule. A spokesman said Delta will comply with all CDC directives.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

U.S. to Announce Big Changes for All International Travelers Including Fully Vaccinated Americans Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Once the Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists, countries all over the world quickly adjusted their entry requirements and some, like Japan, Morocco and Israel just shut their borders completely. Others, including the U.S., restricted travel from eight countries in southern Africa.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Best Life

American Airlines Is Cutting These 27 Flight Routes, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is back and surging again after a challenging year amid the COVID pandemic. Now, airlines are struggling to keep up with demand while staffing shortages linger. American Airlines has dealt with some serious setbacks, as one of a handful of major U.S. carriers that had to abruptly cancel thousands of flights over the past few months. But while those were temporary cuts, American is getting ready to permanently chop at least 27 flight routes altogether in the coming year. Read on to find out where exactly the airline is ending service, starting in January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTRF- 7News

New COVID-19 restrictions could make international travel difficult

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the world on high alert and fearing the spread of this new Coronavirus variant, President Joe Biden took another precaution and enforced new travel restrictions. In hope to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden announced his most recent plan on Thursday. Biden voiced his concern about the omicron virus variant and introduced […]
TRAVEL
abccolumbia.com

Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Africa#Cdc#American#Lesotho#Delta Air Lines
CNET

Flying internationally? Prepare to add hundreds of dollars and hours of stress to your trip

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now sweeping the globe and new travel restrictions in place, it's hardly the most convenient time to travel. But if you're planning an international trip in the near future or in the next several months, I have some hard-won advice from a five-day getaway I took last month from the US to Canada.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
CBS Baltimore

President Biden Announces Travel Restrictions On Eight South African Countries In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of New COVID-19 Variant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The race to stop the spread of another COVID-19 variant. “We don’t know a lot about the variant except that it is of great concern it seems to spread rapidly,” said President Biden. The new variant Omicron was first reported in South Africa on Wednesday is mutating quickly. Health experts fear it could be more transmissible than the Delta variant. “It is something that has emerged in South Africa and is spreading at a reasonably rapid rate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. It prompted countries around the world to impose travel restrictions Friday. The United States did the same based on advice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), according to an order issued late Thursday. Under current rules, vaccinated international air...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
United Airlines
US News and World Report

Singapore, Malaysia to Open Land Border for Vaccinated Travelers

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia will next week launch a quarantine-free travel lane at their land border crossing, one of the world's busiest, for people vaccinated against COVID-19, the two countries said on Wednesday. The plan, effective Nov. 29, expands an already announced move to start a travel lane...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Set To Relaunch Direct Flights To Scotland

United Airlines is set to relaunch daily, non-stop flights between Scotland and the US in 2022. From March 5th, 2022, United will resume its daily service between Edinburgh and New York. Additionally, the carrier’s seasonal services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington DC will begin on May 7th. United...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MySanAntonio

Planning a trip? Take into account the list of the 10 worst airlines in 2021

Luggage storage company Bounce conducted research to find out which are the worst airlines of 2021 based on customer experience. They took into account several factors, starting with the complaints that were sent in the year, the entertainment during the flight, the comfort of the seats, the quality of the food, the rules that are imposed on luggage and the punctuality of the planes.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

Traveling to the US? Here’s how to meet the new one-day testing rule

On December 2, the Biden administration announced that all inbound travelers to the United States must test negative for COVID-19 within one calendar day before their flight⁠—a tactic to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant. This change⁠—which takes effect on Monday, December 6⁠—shortens the current testing window...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Airlines still owe travelers billions in refunds for flights canceled in 2020

Although COVID-19 added a new level of stress to flying, the biggest source of traveler gripes these days is the flights that people didn't take. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation received nearly 90,000 complaints about ticket refunds, up more than 5,000% from less than 1,600 in 2019. Airlines still owe customers upwards of $20 billion in refunds for flights that were canceled last year, experts say.
ECONOMY
BOCANEWSNOW

MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks

Airport, Airplane Mask Mandate Extended To March 18, 2022. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All area airports are reminding travelers — or anyone planning to travel over the holidays — that masks are not a request. They’re a federal mandate. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International […] The article MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy