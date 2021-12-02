Roddy Ricch Shares The Release Date For His Sophomore Album

Filipino hip hop artist Kiyo has made a name for himself by making music that effortlessly connects and turns the mundane into something worth memorializing. Finding success in hit singles like “Ikaw Lang” (Only You) and “G,” Kiyo proves himself to be an irresistibly accessible songwriter that wields trends and styles to his advantage instead of becoming enslaved to them. Aside from writing his own songs, he also sings, raps, and produces them. The bar for being a multihyphenate seems to be lower these days, but Kiyo deservedly earns the title. As gifted he is as a hip hop artist, he can comfortably switch genres if he wants to.

