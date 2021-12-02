Roddy Ricch Shares The Release Date For His Sophomore Album

TORONTO, NOVEMBER 9, 2021 – Today, Kaya Usher premiered, on Spotify and Apple Music, her first single as a recording artist, Heart Clicks, a song about the transcending power of love and the ways in which it unites humanity. Watch the video here. The song comes a week ahead of the November 17 release of her debut album, All This Is, produced by Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene and Nyles Spencer. Mastered by Grammy award-winner Emily Lazar, the 10-track project also features Andrea Nann on back-up vocals and two of Usher and Downie’s children, Lou and Willo. Bringing to life the couple’s dream of one day forming a family band, All This Is will self-released and distributed by Arts & Crafts Productions, the label behind Downie’s solo career.
