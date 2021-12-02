ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Roddy Ricch Shares The Release Date For His Sophomore Album

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roddy Ricch has returned with good news. The 2020 Grammy nominee has announced that his sophomore album, Live Life Fast, will arrive on December 17. Roddy Ricch’s freshman album, Please Excuse...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

A Tribe Called Quest share release date for posthumous Phife Dawg album

A Tribe Called Quest have revealed when fans can expect ‘Forever’, the first posthumous album from Phife Dawg. In a post shared to their Instagram page on Saturday (November 20), the group celebrated the late’s rapper’s birthday – the same date – by sharing the album’s artwork and release date of March 3, 2022.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Roddy Ricch Officially Announces Second Studio Album 'LIVE LIFE FAST'

After months of speculation, Roddy Ricch has officially announced his second studio album, LIVE LIFE FAST. His upcoming sophomore effort is set to release on December 17 and arrives after his Karrueche-featuring summertime single “Late At Night,” which was delivered with a visual co-directed by Ricch and Director X. LIVE LIFE FAST was first teased in September via Instagram Stories, where he hinted that it could include 18 songs and clock in at exactly 51 minutes. In early November, the rapper also took to Twitter to celebrate the 100th week of Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, his debut record, on the Billboard 200, writing, “all my fans GOATs ! it’s time for another one.”
MUSIC
hot969boston.com

Roddy Ricch Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle On New Album Cover

Roddy Ricch’s sophomore album Live Live Fast is set to be released on Dec. 17 and the Compton rapper previewed the new look to his album cover, paying homage to the late Nipsey Hussle. Roddy shared the album artwork with a side-by-side comparison to Nipsey’s 2018 Victory Lap captioning the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Gunna
Person
Wizkid
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Grabs Future & Roddy Ricch For 'Too Easy (Remix)'

Gunna has recruited Roddy Ricch and Future for the remix of his latest single ‘Too Easy.”. The single initially featured Future as well and was produced by frequent collaborator Wheezy. It peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its September release and was the first solo effort from Gunna since 2020’s Wunna, which marked his first number one album.
MUSIC
defpen

Saweetie Sets Release Date For ‘Icy Season’ EP

Fans eagerly await for Saweetie to deliver her debut studio album, Pretty B*tch Music. While the California native hasn’t set a release date for the new album, fans may not have to wait much longer for new music. During a Jack Daniel’s event moderated by the talented Gerrick Kennedy, the Grammy-nominated rapper announced that she will release a new EP on January 7 called Icy Season.
MUSIC
defpen

New Music: Cordae – Sinister (Featuring Lil’ Wayne)

As quietly as its kept, no young artist has been as well received and consistent as Cordae has been over the last two years. He’s delivered a new project and climbed the “Bubbling Under Hot 100” chart with “Gifted” featuring Roddy Ricch. Not to mention, he’s been spotted courtside supporting his girlfriend, Naomi Osaka, at the U.S. Open.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion
SPORTbible

Ex-Liverpool Ace Releases His Autobiography As A Hip-Hop Album

Former Liverpool midfielder Ryan Babel has released his autobiography in the form of a hip-hop album. The 34-year-old currently plies his trade out in Turkey with Galatasaray and a host of big names feature on his musical memoirs. They do not make for pleasant listening if you are Rafael Benitez,...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kiyo Shares The Making Of His Self-Affirming Debut Album ‘HARANASA’—Exclusive Interview

Filipino hip hop artist Kiyo has made a name for himself by making music that effortlessly connects and turns the mundane into something worth memorializing. Finding success in hit singles like “Ikaw Lang” (Only You) and “G,” Kiyo proves himself to be an irresistibly accessible songwriter that wields trends and styles to his advantage instead of becoming enslaved to them. Aside from writing his own songs, he also sings, raps, and produces them. The bar for being a multihyphenate seems to be lower these days, but Kiyo deservedly earns the title. As gifted he is as a hip hop artist, he can comfortably switch genres if he wants to.
WORLD
guitargirlmag.com

Kaya Usher and The Family Band announce release date for debut album, All This Is, the realization of a long-held dream with husband Gord Downie

TORONTO, NOVEMBER 9, 2021 – Today, Kaya Usher premiered, on Spotify and Apple Music, her first single as a recording artist, Heart Clicks, a song about the transcending power of love and the ways in which it unites humanity. Watch the video here. The song comes a week ahead of the November 17 release of her debut album, All This Is, produced by Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene and Nyles Spencer. Mastered by Grammy award-winner Emily Lazar, the 10-track project also features Andrea Nann on back-up vocals and two of Usher and Downie’s children, Lou and Willo. Bringing to life the couple’s dream of one day forming a family band, All This Is will self-released and distributed by Arts & Crafts Productions, the label behind Downie’s solo career.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Guitar World Magazine

Steve Vai announces new album, Inviolate, reveals tracklisting and release date

Steve Vai has revealed the name of his upcoming studio album and announced it’s set to arrive on January 28 next year. Titled Inviolate, the nine-track effort will be the electric guitar icon’s 10th solo studio album and his first in six years, following 2016’s Modern Primitive. Vai made the...
MUSIC
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy