Accidents

Man in crash that killed family was on probation for DUI

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NORTHERN HIGHLANDS, Calif. (AP) — The man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and killing four members of a Sacramento area family in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 had been on probation for a previous DUI and will face murder charges, officials said.

Michael Scott Kelley, 32, of Antelope, remains at a hospital in Nevada since he crashed head-on into the family’s vehicle on Nov. 23. He had been on probation for a previous DUI, the California Highway Patrol said.

Prosecutors in Nevada County said Kelley is facing four murder charges and four gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charges, KCRA reported Tuesday.

Brittney and Antonio Montano, both 29, their 9-year-old daughter, Marianna, and 5-year-old son, Antonio Jr., were killed in the crash Their 4-year-old son, Julian, who was strapped to a car seat, survived.

The family was family headed to the Grand Canyon on vacation, relatives said.

#Dui#Michael Scott#Murder#Accident#Ap#Antelope#Kcra
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

