BUFFALO, N.Y. — On a cold Sunday in December in Niagara Falls, muralist Sara Zak was busy. "I am painting for the Niagara Heritage Arts Mural Project for the Underground Railroad Heritage Center and this is a mural that has to do with environmental justice and the youth, as kind of their future and how we need to be, all of us need to be, concerned about these things and given Niagara Falls history with environmentalism and issues," said Zak.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO