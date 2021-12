Many events in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas have taken on a holiday theme, but there are plenty more activities to participate in for the month of December. Penfold Theatre Co. is putting on a live radio broadcast of the holiday classic Miracle on 34th Street. Players will incorporate dozens of character voices and live sound effects as part of the show. $16-$21. 7:30-9 p.m. Old Settlers Association of Williamson County, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. 512-850-4849. www.penfoldtheatre.org.

