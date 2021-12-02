ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Deadline is Dec. 31 for disabled veterans to apply for homestead market value exclusion

 4 days ago

The St. Louis County Assessor’s Office and Veterans Service Office is reminding any veterans with service-connected disabilities that the application deadline is nearing for a program that could lower property taxes for disable veterans, their surviving spouse, or their primary caretaker. The Homestead Market Value Exclusion reduces the market...

