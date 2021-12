“Art, in itself, is an attempt to bring order out of chaos,” the late Stephen Sondheim said. My father spent his teen years living in his high school theater, writing short plays and quipping improv with his friends. The only musical he performed in, which he attributes to his self-diagnosed tone-deafness, was "West Side Story." I grew up watching him snap his way through the kitchen singing “Jet Song," sharing his tales of dancing around New York City.

