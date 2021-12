Carrie Underwood has added six additional shows to her Las Vegas residency, after stunning fans with a sold-out opening night that did not disappoint. Underwood kicked off her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (Dec. 1), marking both the start of her first-ever residency and the opening night of the new venue. Underwood played to a capacity crowd at the 5,000-seat, state-of-the-art venue, presenting a show that juxtaposed her catalog of hits from across the last 15 years with dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra and more, and the demand for future dates is so high that she has announced an additional run of dates for May of 2022.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO