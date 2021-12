Two additional travel lanes—one in each direction—are now open on the Sam Rayburn Tollway as part of the North Texas Tollway Authority’s expansion project. The $200 million expansion of the 26-mile highway, which runs between US 75 in McKinney and Denton Tap Road in Coppell, took three years to complete, according to a news release. The project, which started in January 2019, widened the tollway to four lanes in each direction.

COPPELL, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO