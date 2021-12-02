ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea hits new COVID-19 record, halts quarantine exemptions to block Omicron

By Hyonhee Shin
Reuters
 5 days ago
SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's daily coronavirus case numbers rose to a new high on Thursday, as authorities halted quarantine exemptions for fully vaccinated inbound travellers for two weeks in a bid to fend off the Omicron variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 5,266 cases for Wednesday, a day after the daily tally rose above 5,000 for the first time amid concerns over a sharp rise in patients with severe symptoms.

South Korea will require a 10-day quarantine for all inbound travellers for two weeks starting Friday, halting exemptions given earlier to fully vaccinated people, the KDCA said.

The measure came after South Korea confirmed its first five cases of the Omicron variant late on Wednesday, including a fully vaccinated couple who arrived last week from Nigeria, followed by two of their family members and a friend.

The government is restricting arrivals from eight countries including South Africa, where the variant was first identified. It will now add Nigeria to the list, effective Friday, while suspending direct flights from Ethiopia starting Saturday, the KDCA said.

"We're on a bumpy path toward a phased recovery of normalcy, and risks from the new Omicron variant are rising," President Moon Jae-in told a meeting with Christian groups on Thursday.

The country has fully inoculated nearly 92% of adults and is now focusing on vaccinating children and a booster programme, but experts have warned that cases could continue to rise due in part to the spread of the potentially more transmissible variant.

The number of cases has spiked since distancing curbs were relaxed last month, and the government this week shelved plans for further easing due to growing strains on its healthcare system from surging hospitalisation and death rates as well as Omicron concerns.

KDCA data showed the number of severe cases rose to a record 733, and 90% of intensive care unit beds in the greater Seoul area are occupied, with 915 patients waiting for admission.

Total infections rose to 457,612, with 3,705 deaths.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Richard Pullin

Reuters

S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported a record daily 5,352 new COVID-19 infections and 70 deaths, while a nationwide total of nine cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday. The government on Friday announced that people visiting restaurants,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia Hits Record 75,000 Monthly COVID-19 Deaths In October

Russia's state statistics agency Rosstat tallied 74,893 deaths from COVID-19 in October, the highest monthly number since the pandemic began. The agency reported on December 3 that total deaths from the pandemic through October reached over 537,000, the worst fatality count in the world behind the United States and Brazil.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Buffalo News

Portugal returns to COVID restrictions despite high jab rate

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two months after scrapping most of them when the goal of vaccinating 86% of the population against COVID-19 was reached. A recent rise in coronavirus infections compelled the government to act, Prime Minister António Costa said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

