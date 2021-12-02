Children As Young As 7 Years Old Raped By Central PA Man For Years: Police

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged with raping multiple children over a seven year period, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Jason Allen Boyd, 43, of New Oxford, has been charged with raping at least two girls between the ages of 7 an 14 over a seven year period, beginning in 2014, according to court documents.

The rapes and sexual assaults were first reported to authorities in Sept. 2021, according to a release by police.

All of the incidents of rape occurred in multiple township in Adams County, according to police.

Boyd has a criminal record, previously serving time and paying victims restitution for indecent assault in 1996, according to court documents from 1997.

Boyd has been charged with the following, according to his most recent court docket:

F1 Rape of Child

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child (2 Counts)

F1 Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child (2 Counts)

F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offense (2 Counts)

He has been in the Adams County Prison in lieu of $200,000 in bail, as stated on his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Tony J. Little on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m., according to his docket.

The investigation into these incidents of sexual abuse of minors remain under investigation by Pennsylvania state police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.