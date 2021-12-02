Former Yakima politician arrested for breaching U.S. Captiol during Jan. 6 riots

A former Yakima County Commissioner candidate has been arrested after federal authorities identified her as one of the people who entered the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to a report by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, investigators used cell phone location data and more than a dozen photos taken during the riots to confirm 50-year-old Lisa Homer was inside the building for at least an hour.

“During that time, she moved extensively throughout the building, but there is no evidence, at this time, that she destroyed any property or assaulted any law enforcement officers,” investigators said in the report.

Before her recent move to Arizona, Homer was a long-time Yakima resident with family ties to the community and was involved in local politics. In 2018, she ran for the Yakima County Commission District 3 position and lost in the primary election with 11.82% of the vote.

Investigators said Homer can be seen in a video posted by the New York Times responding to a call-and-response chant by William “Billy” Chrestman, one of the leaders of the Proud Boys. Chrestman can be heard asking, “Whose house is this?” to which Homer and the rest of the crowd responds “Our house!” Chrestman then asks “Do you want your house back?”

“Homer can be seen and heard yelling ‘yes’ in response. Chrestman then yells, ‘take it,'” the report said. ” As Homer is yelling, she can be seen looking over her left shoulder towards the crowd, shortly before the Capitol building was attacked.”

According to the report, Homer can be seen at 12:04 into the video at the front of the protest line, “participating in confronting and taunting Capitol Police at the West steps.”

Investigators said other surveillance videos and images from other people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack show Homer entering the Capitol building through a damaged doorway and recording the events and damage with her cell phone.

Flight records reportedly show Homer traveling from Arizona, where she currently lives, to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 3 and traveling back home on Jan. 8.

Additionally, investigators found social media posts indicating she had been at the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol building, as well as attending the Nov. 14, 2020 “Million MAGA March” to protest the results of the presidential election.

FBI agents were able to identify Homer after more than six months of investigation when they met police in Scottsdale, Ariz. — where Homer currently resides — to confirm her identity.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey issued a warrant for Homer’s arrest Nov. 11 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, charging her with:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Homer was arrested on Nov. 26 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The case was unsealed Monday in federal court.

Note: The report refers to the defendant as Lisa Anne Homer, but she updated her Arizona driver’s license in June to reflect her legally changing her name to Lisa Anne Boisselle after finalizing a divorce.

