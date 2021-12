If you’ve been following the Avengers since the beginning, you know who Clint Barton is pretty well by now. The Avengers’ regular human archer, you’d think he would have a hard time keeping up with the rest of the super-powered gang. But as all fans know, that was never the case. This expert S.H.I.E.L.D. agent has stood his own against some of their greatest threats. There’s even a popular theory that the team can’t win without him. After so many appearances as a minor character, he’s finally taken the spotlight. Hawkeye has been granted his TV series on the new Disney+ Marvel section. Not only that, but it came with a double episode premiere today!

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO