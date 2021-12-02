ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

Intermountain Healthcare studies getting COVID-19 patients off ventilators quicker

By Jed Boal, KSL TV
KSLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY, Utah — Mechanical ventilators are the last resort for COVID-19 patients when their lungs have been ravaged, and they can no longer breathe. However, the treatment comes with risks. Researchers at Intermountain Healthcare will use a multimillion-dollar federal grant to find ways to reduce the time a patient...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ophthalmologytimes.com

Study finds elderly patients not at increased risk of cardiovascular issues after both Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

French investigators found that individuals over the age of 75 were not at an increased risk of having a myocardial infarction, stroke, or pulmonary embolism during the 14 days after receiving each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses against the COVID-19 virus. French investigator reported that individuals aged 75 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Safe, low-cost antidepressant pill prevents COVID-19 patients from developing severe symptoms, studies show

A safe, well-established antidepressant pill has proven effective at heading off severe COVID-19 cases, recent studies indicate. Fluvoxamine dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization for study participants who began the treatment at home soon after infection and completed the course, clinical-trial results show. “A major victory for drug repurposing!” Emory...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study examines immune responses in patients with kidney failure after receiving different COVID-19 vaccines

Death rates from COVID-19 are especially high in individuals with kidney failure who are on dialysis, making SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in this population a high priority. A recent study compared the immune responses of patients with and without kidney failure following immunization with different COVID-19 vaccines. The findings, which are published in JASN, may help improve vaccination strategies in vulnerable patients.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Murray, UT
Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
City
Murray, UT
State
Utah State
Murray, UT
Health
EurekAlert

$4.6 million NIH grant to study mechanical ventilator protocols for COVID and other critically-ill ICU patients

Researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City have received a $4.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the best ways to implement recognized standards of care to determine when ICU patients on mechanical ventilators, including those being treated for severe COVID illness, should be taken off the ventilators to resume breathing on their own.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
9&10 News

Munson Healthcare to Provide COVID-19 Update on Tuesday

Officials from Munson Healthcare will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning. You can view the press conference from 11-11:45 a.m. on 9&10 Plus. Munson Healthcare officials will be providing updates and taking your questions on the coronavirus and vaccines. The following health care officials will be present during the press...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intermountain Healthcare#Covid 19#Ventilators#Covid
EurekAlert

When the going gets tough: Challenges faced by healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Osaka, Japan –In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, while many of us remained in the safety of our own homes, frontline healthcare workers faced a sudden influx of patients with the new, highly contagious, life-threatening disease. This undoubtedly caused a great deal of stress among hospital staff. But what exactly were the most difficult aspects from the point of view of the healthcare workers themselves? Researchers from Osaka University have investigated this by conducting a survey of intensive care workers’ experiences in Japan. The results, published this month in Asian Bioethics Review, have revealed a number of ethical and social issues that were particularly challenging, including limited communication and life-sustaining treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Daily

Study reveals mental health vulnerability among COVID-19 patients

Regardless of mental health history, pre-existing medical conditions and illness severity, those hospitalized for COVID-19 had higher levels of PTSD, anxiety and loneliness compared to those hospitalized for non-COVID related illnesses at the time of discharge, a recent report released by University of Michigan researchers concluded. The study was conducted...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Anti-Inflammatory Medication Serves Important Role in Treating Pediatric Patients With COVID-19

Anti-inflammatory agents, including corticosteroids and intravenous immune globulin (IVIG), serve an important role in the treatment of severe pediatric cases of COVID-19, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. IVIG also has an important therapeutic role in cases with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), the researchers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
stateofreform.com

Atrial Fibrillation significantly increases a person’s risk of serious complications and death from COVID-19, Intermountain study finds

A new study from researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City finds that patients with atrial fibrillation, the most common type of heart arrhythmia in adults, are at significantly higher risk to experience serious complications from COVID-19 illness. The study found that patients with a history of atrial fibrillation...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
EurekAlert

COVID-19-related respiratory failure: Why patients require prolonged ventilation

A joint press release by Charité, the HIRI, the MDC and the RWTH Aachen University Medical Center. The majority of patients with severe COVID-19 develop unusually pronounced scarring of the lungs. This was the conclusion of a study conducted by researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research (HIRI), the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC), the RWTH Aachen University Medical Center and the Robert Koch Institute. Writing in Cell*, the researchers report that macrophages – immune cells which engulf and digest foreign substances – play a central role in this regard. Some of the mechanisms involved in COVID-19-related respiratory failure resemble those seen in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a previously incurable disease which causes scarring of the lungs. Misguided wound healing responses resulting in scarring may explain why COVID-19 patients remain in respiratory failure for so long, and why they require prolonged extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.
PUBLIC HEALTH
counton2.com

StarMed Healthcare to provide first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – StarMed Healthcare announced on Thursday it will be offering the first antiviral pill available to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms. It is most effective when it is taken within five days of being diagnosed with COVID-19, they said. The pill, manufactured by Merck...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSLTV

Utah reports 2,297 cases, 17 deaths since yesterday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday said 17 more Utahns have died due to COVID-19 and 2,297 Utah residents have tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, 253 are school age children. 131 cases were children ages 5-10 53 cases were children ages 11-13.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy