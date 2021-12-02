ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular hypoallergenic shampoo recalled over fears it could cause ‘significant infection or illness’

By Guardian staff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

A batch of a popular shampoo has been urgently recalled by its manufacturer over concern it may be contaminated with a bacteria that can “cause significant infection or illness”.

Product Safety Australia issued a recall notice for the A’kin shampoo, manufactured by McPherson’s, which is marketed as fragrance free, “natural” and “mild”.

A McPherson’s spokesperson said on Thursday the manufacturer had contacted retailers with instructions to remove the impacted batch of Akin Fragrance-Free Mild and Gentle Hypoallergenic Shampoo 225mL from shelves. The company urged customers who purchased the product between 1 September and 11 October “to review the product label”.

“Bottles that should be recalled can be identified by the AW1B01 batch number,” the statement read. “Customers in possession of this batch should immediately stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

There is concern the product is contaminated with Enterobacter gergoviae , a bacteria sometimes found in cosmetics products that is resistant to several antibiotics, including penicillin.

“Cosmetic products contaminated with Enterobacter gergoviae may cause significant infection or illness, especially if the user is immunocompromised,” Product Safety Australia said in a statement .

McPherson’s said “the wellbeing and safety of customers is our first priority and in consultation with regulators we have issued a voluntary recall of 250 bottles from a single batch … as a precautionary measure”.

“Through our routine quality assurance testing, it was found that one batch … did not meet our product standards as it may contain a level of microbial activity that is not acceptable.

“Extensive testing has indicated that no other batches or products in the Akin range have been impacted and are safe for use.”

Enterobacter gergoviae can cause a number of infections, including lower respiratory tract infections and UTIs.

Product Safety Australia stated that anyone concerned about their health after using the product should seek medical advice.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and are taking all measures to rectify the situation,” McPherson’s said. “Customers seeking additional information on the recall can call the McPherson’s customer service line on 1800 651 146.”

