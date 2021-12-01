ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Chris Beard breaks down a funny fan reaction during film study

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
When Chris Beard took the Texas job during the offseason, one of his main priorities was to improve the home-court advantage. His goal was to start by finding ways to engage both him and the team with the student body, who has been lacking interest for some time now.

On Monday night against Sam Houston, the Horns played in front of the first “student only” crowd in program history. Beard started the night by hosting a “party at the tower” with free music, food and photo ops before the game.

The first-year head coach personally walked the students from the tower to Gregory Gym. Over 3,000 students packed the building creating an amazing atmosphere for a college basketball game.

On Wednesday, the Texas Men’s Basketball Twitter account began to have some fun with a specific fan wearing a Hawaiian shirt who was sitting behind the goal during Monday’s game.

Through the power of social media, the student was identified and invited to team practice on Wednesday by assistant coach Chris Ogden.

The “Hawaiian shirt kid” made it to the Erwin Center where Chris Beard analyzed some of his best reactions with the entire team. Beard thanked him for his support of the program and was treated to a nice standing ovation from the team.

Watch the full film breakdown here:

