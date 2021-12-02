ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

Community welcomes holiday season by transforming local village into Whoville

By Roosevelt Leftwich
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwVmK_0dBgbjfB00

NEW LONDON, Ohio (WJW) – The pandemic has put a lot of things on hold.

In New London in Huron County, the impact of the pandemic hit their 2020 Christmas celebration like a freight train. This year, they wanted to bring Christmas back .

Six-year-old Maverick got a wonderful, awesome idea. He figured out what to do — everyone could become a Who.

“My son said, ‘Why don’t we turn New London into Who London?” New London Community Club member Shannon Dyer said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yA2j_0dBgbjfB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Sc0I_0dBgbjfB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2nhk_0dBgbjfB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjBsw_0dBgbjfB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZheH_0dBgbjfB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsTxJ_0dBgbjfB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAghE_0dBgbjfB00
COVID-19 takes teen’s family members during the holidays

Just about every window in downtown is featuring some holiday cheer and little Whos are everywhere.
The town is packed with presents, ribbons, and wrappings, but the most important thing is that it brings people to town again.

“If you can bring your grandkids to see Santa Claus, if you can go to the pizza house and see the Grinch on the window, all of that is good for the community. If every time you go somewhere and see a drawing or see a character, then you know that the village is working together,” Mayor Toby Thomas said.

Who London wants people to see the new businesses that have cropped up despite the pandemic.

The Daily Grind is one and the green Grinch holiday drink is only one of their specialties. This place, along with P’s Creations down the block, are investments back into a small town where others closed up.

“If you come in, just have fun. You don’t have to buy anything, although we would appreciate it, it’s just a lot of fun. We just want to get together with people and try to get things back to some sort of normal,” store owner Stephanie Rogers said.

Normal is good, even though it’s going to look green, but maybe Christmas doesn’t need to come from a store?

NBC begins unwrapping 2021 Christmas specials

Maybe, Who London, perhaps it means a little bit more, like getting together again with your neighbors. That’s a Christmas wish that anyone can savor.

New London kicks off the holidays with their tree lighting ceremony this Friday. On Saturday morning, they’ll have a Christmas parade and a town full of activities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo great ape honored in award-winning play

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo is honoring the life of one of its great apes whose incredible life story has become part of the award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away. The event is known as “Bonobos to Broadway” and is about a bonobo ape named Unga, who was stranded along with 7,000 other […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Founder of Fortin Ironworks celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The founder of a central Ohio business celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday. Josephine Fortin and her husband founded Fortin Ironworks in Grandview, which celebrated 75 years in business in June. At Sunday’s celebration, Fortin gave the secret to her longevity. “I think that I get up at 6:30 to get to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Huron County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Huron County, OH
City
New London, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy