Arcane still couldn’t convince me to give League of Legends another try

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Review (Switch eShop) It feels like the world of Runeterra has just entered the first stages of a great expansion. After being mostly confined to the MOBA for years, things like the new Arcane show, an impending MMO, and some spinoff games are starting to bring this rich universe to audiences that aren’t reached by the main title. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, is one of those spinoff games, but don’t be fooled into thinking that this is some half-hearted throwaway advert to get more people to play League. Riot knew what it was doing when it handed this project to Airship Syndicate — of Battle Chasers: Nightwar fame — and we’re happy to report that Ruined King has turned out to be a tremendously well-designed RPG. Featuring a memorable cast of characters, incredibly deep gameplay and an attractive art style, this is perhaps one of the most surprising must-have releases of the year.

