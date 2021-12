AMC Networks, the company behind the AMC, IFC and Sundance Channel networks, as well as niche streaming services like horror-centric Shudder, has had a “terrific” 2021 despite a “challenged” pipeline due to production issues coming out of the coronavirus pandemic interim, CEO Matt Blank said on Monday. And the 2022 lineup will “probably [be] the strongest schedule we have had in several years.” He touted the series finales for The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul, along with returning shows and such new series as Tales of the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire and Moonhaven. He noted that...

