Red Rabbit

By Lonnie Wong, FOX40 reporter, Sacramento institution, retires
Fox40
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the most wonderful time of the...

fox40.com

Paso Robles Daily News

Rabbit Ridge Winery opens new downtown tasting room

– Just in time for the holidays, Rabbit Ridge Winery on Monday announced a preview opening of its all-new posh downtown Paso Robles tasting room. Located at 1244 Pine Street (Suite B), the Rabbit Ridge Tasting Room features the full array of Rabbit Ridge wines, as well as the award-winning Russell Family Wines – three of which recently won Gold Medals and 91-, 93- and 98-point ratings in the Sante Magazine International Wine Competition.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kymkemp.com

Jeff DeMark and Inscrutable Rabbit to Perform for Humboldt Hot Air Benefit Show

Come out to the first benefit show for Arcata’s newest online station, Humboldt Hot Air! Local storyteller and songwriter Jeff DeMark and his band Inscrutable Rabbit will perform original stories and songs. The show will take place on Sunday, December 12 for a matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. in the Arcata Playhouse. Tickets are $12 and can be found at arcataplayhouse.org or by calling 707- 822-1575. All audience members must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. Seating is limited– get your tickets now!
ARCATA, CA
#Red Rabbit#Cocktails#Food Drink
Pyramid

Pet of the week: November (#2872) the rabbit

November has been available for adoption since 11/18/2021. November is a very friendly rabbit. She does let you hold her. She likes you to pet her. She is a very curious rabbit and likes to explore her surroundings. November likes to burrow and will bury herself underneath her blanket that is in her kennel.
PETS
Journal

‘Velveteen Rabbit’ brings holiday magic to musical life

NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company (SSTC) is kicking off the holiday season with a Christmas version of Margery Williams’ book, “The Velveteen Rabbit.”. Performances of “The Velveteen Rabbit: A Christmas Musical” are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
NEW ULM, MN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
worldredeye.com

The Dead Rabbit Comes to South Beach

Miami, FL – November 29, 2021 – Patrons celebrated the launch of the famed Dead Rabbit NYC, who has taken a temporary residence at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. Those seeking a taste of New York can enjoy through the month of December.
MIAMI, FL
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Walmart Stops Selling Popular Toy After Cocaine Rap Uncovered

Walmart is pulling a controversial toy from its shelves after a viral video revealed that its Polish-language song was about cocaine, depression and suicide. The dancing cactus toy is supposed to sing in multiple languages to help young children develop their linguistic skills. According to CTV News, the Polish-language track was more risque.
MUSIC
wtae.com

Giant inflatable rabbits coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Giant inflatable rabbits will be in Pittsburgh to ring in the New Year. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust said a 50-foot inflatable rabbit will be at the parking lot at 8th and Penn Ave for First Night celebrations. The rabbits are part of an art installation called "Intrude" coming...
PITTSBURGH, PA
petpress.net

Black Rabbit Names: 350+ Names for Male and Female Black Rabbits

Choosing a black rabbit name can be difficult, other than “Black” or “Shadow”. There are so many names to choose from, and you want one that is perfect for your black rabbit!. Well, look no further because this blog post has over 350 rabbit names for both male and female...
ANIMALS
flaunt.com

World of Wine | It’s Not Wonderland on the Other Side of That Rabbit Hole, but in Porto, It’s Something Better

We empathize. As glamorous and rewarding as being fashion fabulous can be, sometimes it’s too much. Sometimes it beats you to a pulp. Trying to get the shot in London as the rain pisses down? Not ideal. Standing in a line of fashionistas who all presume VIP while trying to enter a show? Not great. And so, when the season has come to a close, we know best. We know it’s time to go where the weather is divine, where the food and drink are spectacular, and where no one will step on your toes trying to get to their front row seat… because the sea is the show, and that’s fine by us.
DRINKS
BBC

Blackpool: Peter Rabbit attraction to open in resort in 2022

A £1m Peter Rabbit attraction is to open on Blackpool's promenade next year, Merlin Entertainments has announced. It will be based on the character from the television series, rather than the classic Beatrix Potter books. Visitors will be invited to "think and move like a rabbit" and complete challenges across...
LIFESTYLE

