Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa

Update: Countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa on Friday amid global fears of a new coronavirus variant that could be more dangerous and infectious. The World Health Organization classified the variant first identified in South Africa as a highly transmissible variant of concern and dubbed it Omicron. The United States said it will restrict travel from South Africa and neighboring countries starting on Monday. Lots of other countries, including Canada and Russia, also joined the 27-nation European Union in restricting travelers from southern Africa even as experts warned travel bans may not do much to stop the variant that has already been detected in numerous countries, including Belgium, Israel, and Hong Kong.
