Auto workers likely to approve direct election of leadership

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
Oxford High School officials in Michigan had legal grounds to search 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley's backpack and locker prior to a shooting that left four students dead, but did not do so, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said on Monday. McDonald answered affirmatively in an interview with CNN when asked...
Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.
BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday issued a "preemptive strike," mandating that all private sector employees in the Big Apple be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the new threat posed by the omicron variant beginning Dec. 27. De Blasio, whose term is set to expire in a matter...
A U.S. congressman posted his family's Christmas photo – showing himself, his wife and his kids brandishing guns. On Twitter, Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, captioned the photo "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo." He is now facing criticism for sharing the post in the wake of a school shooting in Michigan.
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week’s deadly Michigan school shooting and who took took the rare step of charging his parents left open the possibility Monday that school officials could also face charges, saying “in this case, a lot could have been done different.”
