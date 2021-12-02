ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

3-year-old boy dead after shot in the head Tuesday, Alleghany County authorities say

By Colleen Guerry, D'mon Reynolds
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLolT_0dBgahrW00

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany County authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that a three-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head Tuesday evening.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office told WFXR News the shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the 1300 block of Dolly Ann Drive, just north of Covington.

According to Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, Alleghany County deputies and Covington police officers responded to the shooting, as well as local EMTs.

The boy was reportedly airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital before he died during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Pulaski County Public Schools to hold asynchronous virtual day on Monday due to staff member’s memorial service

Deputies are still gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but Bowser says it appears to be an isolated incident.

Members of the Covington Police Department and Virginia State Police are also involved in the investigation.

Community members in the Alleghany Highlands are in shock about the tragic incident.

“It’s terrifying and it’s heartbreaking,” said resident Ashley Acra. “For any parent, the idea of losing your child is hard enough to fathom, let alone having it happen so close to home.”

Four dead; child and officer injured after shootout in Georgia

There is no word at this time about how the fatal shooting happened. However, the facts of the case will be handed over to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney once the investigation is complete.

The sheriff’s office is asking community members to pray for the boy’s family, as well as the first responders dealing with the tragedy.

According to Bowser, a crisis counseling team will be set up for first responders dealing with the psychological trauma associated with a child death investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Roanoke, VA
Alleghany County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Alleghany County, VA
City
Covington, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Virginia State Police#Wfxr News#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

District attorney investigating alleged assault between Onslow County, NC resource officer and two students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said he and his office are investigating an incident that happened earlier this week involving an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two Swansboro High School students. The incident involves an alleged assault involving two girls and the deputy, who is a resource officer at the school. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy