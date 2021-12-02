3-year-old boy dead after shot in the head Tuesday, Alleghany County authorities say

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany County authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that a three-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head Tuesday evening.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office told WFXR News the shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the 1300 block of Dolly Ann Drive, just north of Covington.

According to Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, Alleghany County deputies and Covington police officers responded to the shooting, as well as local EMTs.

The boy was reportedly airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital before he died during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Deputies are still gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but Bowser says it appears to be an isolated incident.

Members of the Covington Police Department and Virginia State Police are also involved in the investigation.

Community members in the Alleghany Highlands are in shock about the tragic incident.

“It’s terrifying and it’s heartbreaking,” said resident Ashley Acra. “For any parent, the idea of losing your child is hard enough to fathom, let alone having it happen so close to home.”

There is no word at this time about how the fatal shooting happened. However, the facts of the case will be handed over to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney once the investigation is complete.

The sheriff’s office is asking community members to pray for the boy’s family, as well as the first responders dealing with the tragedy.

According to Bowser, a crisis counseling team will be set up for first responders dealing with the psychological trauma associated with a child death investigation.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.