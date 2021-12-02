Hochul sending National Guard teams to nursing homes as COVID numbers grow

ALBANY, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she is sending 60 National Guard medical teams to long-term care facilities across New York where there is a need for additional staffing and resources as coronavirus cases rise.

"The New York State Department of Health is coordinating the deployment of these resources with each impacted facility to ensure the deployments target each facility's unique needs and that the additional staff is assimilated smoothly," the governor said in a press release.

The move comes as New York reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, a seven-month high.

Hospitalizations also surpassed 3,000 — a 57% jump from last month.

There were 45 COVID-related fatalities.

"As the weather gets colder and friends and family gather indoors for the holiday season, the risk of a winter spike in COVID-19 cases rises," Hochul said. "My administration is carefully monitoring developments with the omicron variant and is working to continue making vaccines and boosters widely available. We have the tools to fight this virus - get vaccinated if you haven't, and get the booster if you're vaccinated. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep you and your loved ones safe."

Officials have warned that it could be just a matter of days before the omicron variant turns up in New York.

Meanwhile, the U.S. on Wednesday identified its first case of the omicron variant in California.