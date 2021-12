Don’t look now, but the New England Patriots have found another gem in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Signed to a three-yar, $22.5 million deal in the offseason, the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is living up to the bill and then some this season. Through the first 11 games of the season, Bourne has hauled in 42 receptions for 623 yards and 5 touchdowns. He has also showed off his versatility by throwing for a touchdown and has caught opposing defenses off guard with his rush attempts.

