World AIDS Day commemorates lives lost, brings awareness to disease

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- December 1 is World AIDS Day and AIDS Alabama South spent the day raising awareness and money. Through AIDS Alabama South, HIV-positive individuals and families have access to direct transportation services, gas voucher, and bus passes for medically necessary healthcare and dental appointments, housing assistance (long term, short term, permanent and transition), emergency financial assistance for utilities, medication and insurance copays, case management services, linkage to healthcare, oral health care assistance, food and hygiene items, mental health telemedicine therapy, support groups, linkage to healthcare, quality age-appropriate prevention education programs, confidential HIV and Hepatitis C testing, and consumer advocacy training.
Comments / 0