World AIDS Day commemorates lives lost, brings awareness to disease

In commemoration of World AIDS Day, the public is invited to attend an event at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday. World AIDS Day takes place every year on Dec. 1. It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who died from an AIDS-related illness, according to its official site.

