ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

World AIDS Day commemorates lives lost, brings awareness to disease

wymt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost in the mail, daughter’s search for her mother’s ashes may end in court. A...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

World Aids Day: 'I saw my partner and friends die of the disease'

In December 1981, The Lancet medical journal reported the first Aids-related death in London. The disease claimed thousands of lives throughout the 1980s and 1990s, many of them young, gay men. Although the treatment of HIV has vastly improved, people who lived through the time remember the homophobia and stigma...
HEALTH
fox5ny.com

World AIDS Day 2021

NEW YORK - When AIDS first appeared in the early 1980s, it was called a "mystery illness" and worse. What we now call the HIV/AIDS epidemic is less of a mystery but the quest for a cure — an HIV vaccine — still eludes researchers. Activists, notable politicians, and even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabi.tv

Health Equity Alliance commemorates World AIDS Day in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - HIV/AIDS Awareness month kicks off each year with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1. In Bangor, Health Equity Alliance organized a community gathering to commemorate the occasion. The organization, also known as HEAL, hosted the event at the Bangor Arts Exchange Wednesday afternoon. The theme of...
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#World Aids Day#Toys#Disease
Bay News 9

Some Central Florida groups raise HIV awareness on World AIDS Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida groups worked to bring awareness to AIDS and how it continues to impact their community on Tuesday, World AIDS Day. Central Florida groups worked to educate people on how to prevent HIV infections. Testing is vital to helo save lives through early prevention, advocates...
FLORIDA STATE
myrgv.com

Basilica to observe World AIDS Day

In commemoration of World AIDS Day, the public is invited to attend an event at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday. World AIDS Day takes place every year on Dec. 1. It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who died from an AIDS-related illness, according to its official site.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Community gathers on World AIDS Day to honor those impacted by the disease

RALEIGH, N.C. — Some Raleigh residents paused Wednesday to honor and remember those who have died from HIV and AIDS. World AIDS Day, which takes place on December 1, has been an international day to raise awareness about the AIDS epidemic since 1988. For the past 15 years, Carolyn McClendon has hosted a reflection at the Millbrook Baptist Church labyrinth.
RALEIGH, NC
WLBT

Hinds Community College Utica students spread message of awareness on World Aids Day

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday marked World Aids Day and, according to the World Health Organization, more than 37 million people were living with HIV last year. Students at Hinds Community College in Utica are working to help fight the disease which is overwhelmingly affecting young adults. They assigned themselves a promotional message to share with their peers.
UTICA, MS
WDVM 25

Advocates spread awareness for those with HIV on World Aids Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Dec. 1 marks World AIDS Day, a day to spread awareness and show support for people living with HIV. According to the Maryland Health Department, by the end of 2020, experts reported over 30,000 residents in Maryland living with HIV. In 2019, health experts found that at least 3,500 residents in Maryland […]
WASHINGTON, DC
kmyu.tv

On World AIDS Day, some Utahns aim to eliminate stigma, raise awareness

KUTV — Dec. 1 isWorld AIDS Day, a time when communities across the world honor those we’ve lost to the disease, along with the people who are living with it. Decades after its discovery, approximately 130 Utahns are diagnosed each year. A Utah man living in Cottonwood Heights and diagnosed...
HEALTH
WALA-TV FOX10

AIDS Alabama South raising awareness and money on World AIDS Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- December 1 is World AIDS Day and AIDS Alabama South spent the day raising awareness and money. Through AIDS Alabama South, HIV-positive individuals and families have access to direct transportation services, gas voucher, and bus passes for medically necessary healthcare and dental appointments, housing assistance (long term, short term, permanent and transition), emergency financial assistance for utilities, medication and insurance copays, case management services, linkage to healthcare, oral health care assistance, food and hygiene items, mental health telemedicine therapy, support groups, linkage to healthcare, quality age-appropriate prevention education programs, confidential HIV and Hepatitis C testing, and consumer advocacy training.
ALABAMA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monroe County raises awareness for fight against HIV on World AIDS Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, along with local LGBTQ+ advocates, marked World AIDS Day Wednesday. They unveiled a portion of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which is now on display in the Monroe County Office Building. “The section of the quilt on display contains the some of the...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
MSF USA

World AIDS Day 2021: Bringing care to remote communities in South Africa

South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province has the highest prevalence of both HIV and tuberculosis (TB) in the country. Since 2011, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been working in the remote areas of Eshowe and Mbongolwane to help reduce HIV and TB deaths and prevent new infections. We partner with the local government and community leaders to pilot and refine innovative community-driven models of care.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy