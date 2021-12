If you are a foodie, you know there are some pretty incredible and downright delicious places to eat in Idaho. While many of these restaurants are scattered around the state, there is one small town where you can enjoy a plethora of appetizing food options. In fact, this small town was recently named by Conde Nast Traveler as a secret food destination in the United States. So, if you are ready for a trip in Idaho that will excite your taste buds, pack your bags, and off we go to the small town of Ketchum.

IDAHO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO