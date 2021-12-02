Hewitt-Trussville girls’ flag football team wins state championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Hewitt-Trussville girls’ flag football team has won the first state championship in the sport.

Today at 3 p.m., the team faced off against Smiths Station at Protective Stadium and won 14-13.

Tonya Hunter, co-head coach of the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, told CBS 42 yesterday that the game would be a winning moment for girls in high school sports no matter the outcome.

“All of us, as females, we’ve never been in that site before on a football field playing a championship game,” Hunter said. “When we walk in there tomorrow, all we’re gonna see is something us females never get a chance to see.”

Alabama High School Activities Association (AHSAA) made girls’ flag football a sanctioned sport earlier this year.

