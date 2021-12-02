Hewitt-Trussville girls’ flag football team wins state championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Hewitt-Trussville girls’ flag football team has won the first state championship in the sport.2 deputies shot, airlifted while responding to domestic violence call in Wilcox County
Today at 3 p.m., the team faced off against Smiths Station at Protective Stadium and won 14-13.
Tonya Hunter, co-head coach of the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, told CBS 42 yesterday that the game would be a winning moment for girls in high school sports no matter the outcome.
“All of us, as females, we’ve never been in that site before on a football field playing a championship game,” Hunter said. “When we walk in there tomorrow, all we’re gonna see is something us females never get a chance to see.”
Alabama High School Activities Association (AHSAA) made girls’ flag football a sanctioned sport earlier this year.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 0