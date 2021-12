The Los Angeles Lakers lost 106-100 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, falling to 1-3 on their road trip and 9-10 on the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite the fact that LeBron James was suspended, Anthony Davis had a fever, and Russell Westbrook (31 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) was mostly really good — all legit silver linings or excuses — there are still a few reasons to be concerned about the state of the Lakers, at this moment in time. (Then again, when are we not?)

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO