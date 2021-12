A Scottish primary school has been forced to close for the week after a suspected outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant.Parents at Todholm Primary School, in Renfrewshire, were told the school would be shut for the next five days after the suspected cases of the new variant.It comes as a top scientist warned today that Omicron “is spreading rather more quickly than the Delta variant” and there were probably more than 1,000 cases in the UK at the moment.Professor Paul Hunter, from the school of medicine at the University of East Anglia, it was not clear how evidence from...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO