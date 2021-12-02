ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Levine Debuts New Face Tattoo on Red Carpet with Wife Behati Prinsloo

By Kaitlyn Frey
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown for his extensive collection of tattoos, Levine, 42, debuted some brand new body art on the red carpet with wife Behati Prinsloo, 33, by his side. While in Miami to celebrate AD100 party during Art Basel, the Maroon 5 frontman stepped out with fresh ink on his face....

people.com

Comments / 47

YouCan’tBeSerious!
3d ago

I don’t see the point of tattoos on your face and all over your legs. It looks awful and it doesn’t appeal to me in any fashion or life decisions. I particularly don’t like it on women and I more than likely would NOT date any woman with tattoos on her face and with tattoos cover her legs. It jus a gross look, in my opinion!

Reply(3)
25
Brenn
4d ago

John Oliver said it best…”Adam Levine, a man who looks like the world’s saddest adult coloring book.”

Reply
22
Kat's Meow
3d ago

Not the face!!!! Tattoos on the face are not cute or attractive..

Reply
18
