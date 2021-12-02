Adam Levine Debuts New Face Tattoo on Red Carpet with Wife Behati Prinsloo

Hosted at Ysabel in Los Angeles, CALIROSA Co-founders, Adam Levine, and Behati Prinsloo, invited close friends and family to raise a glass in celebration of their newly launched CALIROSA Tequila, celebrating the bridging of two cultures: Jalisco and California. Celebrity guests including Channing Tatum, Stella Maxwell, Phoebe Tonkin, Charlotte Lawrence, Sarah Wright Olsen, and Liza Owen, joined the couple to raise a glass in celebration of their newly launched tequila brand. CALIROSA is poised to redefine the spirits category with its unparalleled craftsmanship, uniquely smooth taste, and the blending of two time-honored beverage-making processes – Jalisco’s tequila craftsmanship and California winemaking, resulting in an award-winning line of red wine barrel-aged tequilas.
