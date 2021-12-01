ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Number Of COVID Patients Hospitalized In Colorado Trending Down

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) – We continue to see the number of patients...

denver.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Clinic, UH Issue Statement on Increasing Number of Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients, Also Announce No Vax Mandates For Staff After All

Northeast Ohio's three major hospital systems — the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and MetroHealth — today released a joint statement on the dangerous rise of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks and the ensuing effects it's had on care as the hospitals near capacity. “As we continue to navigate the pandemic...
CLEVELAND, OH
wtmj.com

Wisconsin COVID patients packing hospitals, no omicron yet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Patients with COVID-19, most of them unvaccinated, are packing Wisconsin hospitals at levels not seen for a year, a worrying development even before the new omicron variant has been detected in the state. Amid concerns about the new and little-understood omicron variant, Wisconsin health officials on...
WISCONSIN STATE
1011now.com

COVID-19 patients in hospitals increases as Thanksgiving approaches

Highlights of Nebraska's 79-73 win over Tennessee St. This year, Project Pink'd teamed up with Hy-Vee for the Care to Share Thanksgiving Program. Class C2 Championship: Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic. Updated: 5 hours ago. Highlights of Archbishop Bergan's 49-20 win over Norfolk Catholic. Plus, a 1-on-1 interview with Koa...
PUBLIC HEALTH
1077 WRKR

Calhoun County Breaks Record for Number of COVID-19 Patients

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached a new record in Calhoun County. It's a grim milestone. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached a new record in Calhoun County Monday, November 29, 2021. According to Bronson Methodist Hospital, 65 people were admitted to hospitals within Calhoun County. It comes as pandemic records are being shattered...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid update: Hospitalizations, critical cases numbers increase

Delaware seeing a post-Thanksgiving decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases, although hospitalizations and the number of patients in critical condition showed a sharp increase in the past two days. New cases had been running at a rate of more than 500 a day. There were no new deaths...
NEW CASTLE, DE
wabi.tv

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue upward trend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are still trending high across the state. As of Sunday morning, the Maine CDC is reporting that 323 people are hospitalized with the virus. 104 are in intensive care. 40 are on ventilators. The head of the Maine CDC says there are 44 staffed...
MAINE STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nearly all Nebraska COVID hospital patients are unvaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials said Wednesday that the vast majority of the COVID-19 patients who are filling the state's hospitals are unvaccinated and many are younger adults. The number of people hospitalized in Nebraska with the virus continues to climb and reached 555 on Tuesday, which was...
NEBRASKA STATE
yoursun.com

COVID numbers down as new variant emerges

Florida’s COVID-19 cases appear to have resumed their downturn last week, though the Thanksgiving holiday delayed the release of the Weekly Situation Report. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the state reported 9,672 cases last week, 1,156 fewer than the previous week. And through the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Onward State

High COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Strain Mount Nittany Medical Center As Hospital Diverts Emergency Patients

Mount Nittany Medical Center was temporarily diverting some emergency department patients on Thursday night as Centre County’s only hospital strains to manage the impacts of steadily rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “Mount Nittany Medical Center currently is not accepting ambulances at our emergency department,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
KYTV

Springfield hospitals see an increase in COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -CoxHealth and Mercy hospitals have both reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. In a Facebook post, CoxHealth stated that 64 patients were hospitalized with the virus. The number of patients is up from 40 last week and in the 20s the week before. Mercy has also seen a dramatic increase in patients.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 62 More Deaths As Omicron Variant Arrives In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With the omicron variant having been officially confirmed in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,685 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 62 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. The newly logged deaths include someone from Beltrami County who was in their late teens. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.3% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%. That’s still, however, above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%. There are also...
MINNESOTA STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

