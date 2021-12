Foo Fighter fans in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin have been on a roller coaster of a ride this past week. I know, because I am pretty sure I'm one of their biggest fans. First, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band announced that they were performing in August 2022 at Huntington Bank Stadium. A few hours later they canceled that due to a disagreement about COVID policies. But, they have now secured one of the biggest venues for their concert and they are officially coming back to Minnesota!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO