17-year-old student arrested after gun discovered on school property
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District police have arrested a 17-year-old male student at Sunrise Mountain High School after discovering a loaded handgun in his backpack.
CCSD police say the gun was discovered on school property around 12 p.m. on Wednesday after an officer observed a student returning to campus, at which time the officer notified campus security.
School police conducted a school safety search and confiscated the .38 special handgun from the backpack.
The student was arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center.
The student has been charged as a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
