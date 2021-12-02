17-year-old student arrested after gun discovered on school property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District police have arrested a 17-year-old male student at Sunrise Mountain High School after discovering a loaded handgun in his backpack.

CCSD police say the gun was discovered on school property around 12 p.m. on Wednesday after an officer observed a student returning to campus, at which time the officer notified campus security.

School police conducted a school safety search and confiscated the .38 special handgun from the backpack.

The student was arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center.

The student has been charged as a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.