‘I’m hurt’: Father mourns loss of son killed, nephew wounded in Evanston shooting

EVANSTON, Ill. – The father of Carl Dennison III, the 17-year-old shot and killed in Evanston Sunday night, says he is heartbroken over the loss of his son.

“Everyone said he was like me. He had my laugh,” said Carl Dennison Jr. “I’m hurt.”

On Wednesday night, Dennison Jr. joined a balloon release held at the Mobil gas station on the 1900 block of Green Bay Road in Evanston, where his oldest son was gunned down.

Dennison Jr. also revealed another tragic twist from Sunday’s shooting. The father said his nephew, one of four victims who survived the attack, was shot in the arm and leg. According to Dennison Jr., his nephew remains in a lot of pain.

“I just hope everything goes well with my nephew and his friends,” Dennison Jr. added.

As to what led to the shooing, Dennison Jr. says he has not heard about a motive. He did say, however, that he hopes whoever is responsible will step forward.

“I just hope they catch the person that did it,” Dennison said. “And we can just go from there.”

